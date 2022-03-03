4:50 PM UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that Jayden has been found. He is safe and in good health.

UPD does not suspect any foul or suspicious circumstances surrounding him going missing and there will be no further information released.

3:50 PM UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for public assistance locating a 10-year-old missing boy from Utica.

Jayden Shephard was born on May 18th, 2011. He is 5’2″ tall and weighs about 40lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black and green colored coat, and a black book bag with Baby Yoda on it.

His parents believed that he had boarded the school bus on the morning of Wednesday, March 2nd on the 700 block of Lansing Street, but he never arrived at school and has not been seen.

If you see Jayden or know where he is, please contact the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3464.

Utica Police officers and investigators are currently in the East Utica area searching for him.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with new information as it is available.