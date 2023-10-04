AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn police have an update on the case of the missing 20-year-old woman, Allana Kolbasook, who was recently seen near a local Walmart in Oneida.

Police are still asking for the public’s help in locating Kolbasook who was seen in the area of the Walmart on Oct. 2. along with 30-year-old Zachary Pelosi-Dahl. Police say at the time, she did not seem to be in distress or being held against her will.

However, police confirm Pelosi-Dahl has pending charges out of Auburn stemming from a prior domestic incident. Pelosi-Dahl operates a white 2016 Dodge Charger bearing NYS registration LBC 3062 as seen below.

Courtesy of Auburn Police

As of Sept. 25, Kolbasook was last seen in the late evening wearing a white t-shirt under a black turtle neck with black leggings and white sneakers. The exact circumstances surrounding the disappearance are unknown, Auburn police say.

Kolbasook is roughly 5-foot-2, weighs 110 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

If either party is observed, Auburn Police ask you to contact 911 for the local Law Enforcement agency in the area in order to confirm Kolbasook’s well-being.

Photo courtesy of the Auburn Police Department