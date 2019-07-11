Upsate NY woman uses stolen identity to euthanize neglected cat: Police

(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police believe a stolen identity led to the euthanization of a neglected cat at the Fairmount Animal Hospital.

The cat appeared to have been malnourished and neglected, according to investigators.

The woman seen in security images used someone else’s identity to have the cat put down. She is described as a heavy-set white female in her 50’s with short, blonde hair.

She was with another woman who appears to be average height and weight with dark hair who is approximately in her 30’s.

The pair left in a dark-colored truck.

If you have seen these two women or have any information on the situation, contact Camillus Police at 315-487-0102.