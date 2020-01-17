Upstate NY woman dies from vaping-associated illness

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Teen vapers prefer Juul and mint is the #1 flavor among many of them, suggesting a shift after the company’s fruit and dessert flavors were removed from retail stores, new U.S. research suggests. The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, including a report from the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health reports that an Ontario County woman has died from vaping-associated illness.

Officials say the woman who died was in her 50s and a resident of Ontario County, although they have not publicly identified her at this time.

The State DOH also confirmed another female, from New York City and in her 20s, also has died from vaping-associated illness.

Officials say these deaths are No. three and four in New York when it comes to vaping-associated illness.

“State DOH and its Wadsworth Center Laboratory are doing groundbreaking work getting to the bottom of this unacceptable situation and we will continue using every tool at our disposal until these illnesses and deaths stop,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. In the meantime our message on vaping remains unchanged: if you don’t know what you’re smoking, don’t smoke it.”

