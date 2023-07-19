SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For more than 20 years, Jubilee Homes has operated the Urban Delights Farm Stand. It shows young people between the ages of 14 and 21 how to grow their own food.

This is Jason McAuley’s first year in the program.

“For me, it’s fun to go gardening, get my hands a little dirty and kind of work on something that could make me feel fun on the inside, and kind of inspire me to do something else in the future maybe,” McAuley said of his experience so far.

Their farm is located on Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse and they learn all aspects of agriculture.

“I learned how to weed, how to garden, how to plant, how to water properly,” explained agricultural worker Marcale Billue.

Then they take their harvest to different farmers markets including the one in Clinton Square. They offer a variety of fresh produce.

“We have cabbage, kale, curly kale, dinosaur kale, Swiss chard, collard greens. We have one cucumber,” Billue said.

On the first day of the season, they’re able to reap what they’ve sowed.

“I bought a few things, and I’ll be back,” said Kathleen Frey, a first time customer.

“It’s great to see kids being entrepreneurial, getting involved in agriculture, all that, kind of a no-brainer,” said Dominic Robinson after he bought fresh garlic.

They are providing the community access to fresh produce in places where there are few options to shop.

The skills they’re learning go beyond the garden.

“They taught me how to save. They taught me how to open a bank account,” Billue said.

“Public speaking skills, also learning how to network in a hidden way,” Precious Dixie explained.

While agriculture may not be in all their futures, this program is giving them the tools they need to succeed in whatever they do.

Urban Delights will be at the Downtown Farmers Market every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are also at the CNY Regional Market every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.