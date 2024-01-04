AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The United States Mint — the nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage — is celebrating the 200th anniversary of abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s birthday this year through commemorative coins.

The limited-edition coins will only be sold this year and include a $5 gold coin, a $1 coin and a half-dollar coin.

According to the US Mint, the collection was made to honor the life and legacy of Tubman.

“Harriet Tubman spent her life actively pursuing freedom and social justice for all. As one of the most recognized figures of the Underground Railroad, she guided around 70 people to freedom during her time as a conductor. She then went on to serve as a nurse, scout, and even a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War. After the Civil War, until her death in 1913, she lived a life committed to freedom, women’s suffrage, and dignity for all people,” stated US Mint.

In recognition of the 2022 Bicentennial of her birth, these coins will reflect Harriet Tubman’s life.

Coins range from $47 for the half-dollar coin to over $800 for the three-coin proof set.

All the proceeds go to the Harriet Tubman home in Auburn and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Ohio.

