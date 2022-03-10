UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica and Utica Police Department have released their guidelines for St. Patrick’s Day events being held on Saturday, March 12th.

The Parade will start at 10:00 am with a cannon blast, at Oneida Square. It will travel northbound from Genesee Street to Columbia Street. Following the Parade, Varick Street will host the annual ‘after-party.’

Both the parade and after-party will require multiple road closures, detours, and temporary no parking restrictions across event areas. Closures are scheduled to start Saturday, March 12th at 7:00 am and last until around 12:00 pm.

Details on closures and safety information are as follows:

Restrictions with Parade (Starting Sat. March 12th, 7:00 am until 12:00 pm):

All four lanes of Genesee St. will be closed to traffic from Lafayette St. to the Memorial Parkway Park Ave., Oneida St., State St., and Sunset Ave. can be utilized as north and southbound detours for vehicular traffic The Memorial Parkway and Oriskany St. can be utilized to navigate the Genesee St. divide (east and westbound)

A temporary no parking restriction will be enacted for both sides of Genesee St. from Columbia St. to Hobart St

Restrictions with Varick St. After Party (Starting Sat. March 12th, 2:00 am until 7:00 pm):

Varick St. will be closed to traffic from Columbia St. to Court St., a temporary no parking restriction for said roadway will also be enacted

Sunset Ave. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Court St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway

Edward St. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Wasmer St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway

Hamilton St. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Wiley St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway

Cooper St. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Huntington St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway

The city-owned parking lot at 716 Varick St. will be closed for vendor/peddler parking All vendors/peddlers with a valid permit issued by the City of Utica will be directed to said parking lot

The brewery owned parking lot across from the Celtic Harp at Varick St. and Edward St. will be closed for law enforcement purposes

Safety and Security Information: