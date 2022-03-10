UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica and Utica Police Department have released their guidelines for St. Patrick’s Day events being held on Saturday, March 12th.
The Parade will start at 10:00 am with a cannon blast, at Oneida Square. It will travel northbound from Genesee Street to Columbia Street. Following the Parade, Varick Street will host the annual ‘after-party.’
Both the parade and after-party will require multiple road closures, detours, and temporary no parking restrictions across event areas. Closures are scheduled to start Saturday, March 12th at 7:00 am and last until around 12:00 pm.
Details on closures and safety information are as follows:
Restrictions with Parade (Starting Sat. March 12th, 7:00 am until 12:00 pm):
- All four lanes of Genesee St. will be closed to traffic from Lafayette St. to the Memorial Parkway
- Park Ave., Oneida St., State St., and Sunset Ave. can be utilized as north and southbound detours for vehicular traffic
- The Memorial Parkway and Oriskany St. can be utilized to navigate the Genesee St. divide (east and westbound)
- A temporary no parking restriction will be enacted for both sides of Genesee St. from Columbia St. to Hobart St
Restrictions with Varick St. After Party (Starting Sat. March 12th, 2:00 am until 7:00 pm):
- Varick St. will be closed to traffic from Columbia St. to Court St., a temporary no parking restriction for said roadway will also be enacted
- Sunset Ave. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Court St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway
- Edward St. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Wasmer St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway
- Hamilton St. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Wiley St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway
- Cooper St. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Huntington St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway
- The city-owned parking lot at 716 Varick St. will be closed for vendor/peddler parking
- All vendors/peddlers with a valid permit issued by the City of Utica will be directed to said parking lot
- The brewery owned parking lot across from the Celtic Harp at Varick St. and Edward St. will be closed for law enforcement purposes
Safety and Security Information:
- Open alcoholic beverages contained in bottles and/or cans will not be allowed, open containers may be contained in plastic cups
- Backpacks and/or any non-essential baggage are discouraged
- Weapons and fireworks are forbidden
- Drones and unmanned aircraft are forbidden due to federal regulations which govern their operation around public gatherings
- Due to a mass gathering of people as well as a strong canine presence, caution is advised for anyone opting to bring a domestic animal to the events
- Taxis / Rideshares for the After Party will be allowed to pick up and/or drop off fares at Varick St. & Court St. and/or Varick St. & Columbia St.
- Finally, the Utica Police Department implores everyone to be alert and aware of their surroundings. “If you see something, say something” and call 911 for all emergencies