UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although school is out for the summer, the Utica City School District is still providing meals. The summer meal program is an extension of the National School Lunch program that is provided to students throughout the school year, and meals are available at sites across the city.

“We have sites in South Utica, North Utica, East Utica and the middle of the city and over at West Utica. so we try to make it easy for kids to walk or get to the location in their area,” said Michael Ferraro, Director of Support Services, Utica City School District.

The location is referred to as an ‘open site’ meaning anyone up to 18 years of age is eligible for a meal, and they do not have to be registered at the school. The meals are made fresh every morning at Central Kitchen and sent out to the sites.

“It’s a drink we usually have milk a sandwich and then a snack and a fruit,” said Ferraro.

There are also alternate options for those who have any allergies. Michael says this program is important because it ensures that food is available to children who may not have access to a meal.

“A lot of times this is where they eat during the school year so we want to make sure the meal is still available to those kids if they choose so while they’re not in school full time,” said Ferraro.

The summertime meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 am to 2 pm until August 19th.