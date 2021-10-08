Utica Comets announce home game mask requirements

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Comets have announced all game attendees are required to follow the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) most current guidelines and recommendations pertaining for all scheduled home games during the 2021-2022 Season.

This means:

If you are VACCINATED, you are STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to wear a mask.

Anyone UNVACCINATED is REQUIRED to wear a mask at-all-times.

CHILDREN UNDER 11 are REQUIRED to wear a mask at-all-times

The Utica Comets and Adirondack Bank Center would like to thank you for your cooperation in helping to keep the community safe.