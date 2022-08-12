UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Fire Department is reporting that there was an afternoon structure fire in Utica on August 11th that has left several people without a place to live.

Around 3:52 pm on Thursday, the Utica Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 408 Buchanan Road. On the scene, they encountered flames and smoke from the outside of the building that was quickly spreading to the second-floor bedroom and roof.

Firefighters immediately began spraying the building with water to extinguish the fire and searching for occupants. While gaining control of the fire, firefighters from an additional company were able to cover the contents of the 1st floor with tarps to protect the occupant’s belongings.

After the blaze, three adults, one child, and several pets were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is currently providing them with emergency assistance.

The fire department would like to thank the neighbors who aided the family and helped with the rescue of several pets’ prior to the fire department’s arrival on the scene.