UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police department has reported that a man has been arrested for multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance after a vehicle stop in Utica on March 21st.

Around 7:15 pm on Monday, officers with the Utica Police Departments Crime Prevention Unit pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Arthur Street and Howard Avenue. While speaking with the driver, who would later be identified as 24-year-old Deonte March of Utica, it was learned that he was driving with a suspended license.

Due to this, his vehicle needed to be towed from the scene and a vehicle inventory search was required. During the search of the vehicle officers allegedly found a felony quantity of crack cocaine.

Deonte March was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.