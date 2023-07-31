NEW HARTFORD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New Hartford Police have arrested a Utica man in connection with a December 2022 investigation into an incident at the New Hartford Home Depot.

On December 22 of last year, New Hartford Police were called to the Home Depot on French Road after a report that a male had stolen a 1,000-foot spool of wire from the store. The suspect – 54-year-old Steven Gould of Utica – left the store with the spool and was approached by store security in the parking lot. Gould then fled on foot and was not located at the time.

Further investigation subsequently identified Gould; however, attempts to locate him were unsuccessful and an arrest warrant was issued. Gould was finally located in the Herkimer County Jail on unrelated charges prior to the arrest warrant in New Hartford Town Court.

With the assistance of the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, Gould was turned over to the New Hartford Police Department for arrest processing and arraignment on the charges from December.

Gould was charged by the New Hartford Police for fourth-degree Grand Larceny, a Class E felony. He was returned to the custody of the Herkimer County Jail and will appear in New Hartford Town Court in August.