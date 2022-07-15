UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man was arrested for allegedly stealing from a woman and then later shooting at her while she was driving.

According to police, on Friday, July 8th, officers received reports about a theft that had occurred on Varick Street. The female victim stated that she and 23-year-old Markus Dibrango of Utica had an argument during which he allegedly stole her cell phone and I.D. directly from her hands before fleeing the scene.

The victim continued to tell police that after the initial incident she was then driving near Lenox Avenue and Court Street when she saw Dibrango walking. As she drove passed, Dibrango allegedly saw her, took out a handgun, pointed it directly at her, and fired one shot into the side of her car. The victim then drove home.

Officers inspected the victim’s vehicle and were able to locate the bullet hole and retrieve the projectile.

On Friday, July 8th, Markus Dibrango was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following: