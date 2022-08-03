SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, August 2nd, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and $30,000 in restitution for possession of child pornography.

50-year-old John Seiselmyer of Utica is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2007 of a Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree involving a victim who was less than 11 years old. He has now admitted that from February 2020 to June 2020 to using his laptop computer to download child pornography. Additionally, Seiselmyer was also found in possession of over 9,000 images and 955 video files depicting child pornography.

Along with his prison sentence, he has also been sentenced to 25 years of supervision after he is released and will have to a $200 special assessment, must pay $30,00 in restitution, and will continue to be registered as a sex offender.