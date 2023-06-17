ORISKANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Six different police departments from across New York State – including Utica’s METRO SWAT unit — were at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany over the past week for the Division of Homeland Security’s “Tactical Week.”

The scenario-based training provided officers with opportunities to respond to challenging and dangerous calls for service, including active shooter incidents and hostage situations. The scenarios are based on real-world SWAT responses. According to Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray, all six agencies that participated in the week-long training successfully completed the program.

“New York faces one of the nation’s most diverse threat landscapes and it’s critical our first responders have access to high-quality training that prepares them to face any challenge,” Bray said in a statement. “During Tactical Week, we’re proud to deliver that training as tactical teams from around the state are put through a battery of scenarios that test and strengthen their coordination, communication, and integration skills.”

Each team consisted of six members plus a team leader, who responded to different skills and scenarios throughout the week, including a shots-fired scenario where teams had to rescue a downed officer and complex hostage situations. The teams were also given a keynote presentation on mental health resiliency by Travis Gribble, a retired Mesa, Arizona officer with a SWAT background.

“The current law enforcement threat environment is complex and ever-evolving often demanding the need for a tactical team comprised of highly trained law enforcement officers to contain, mitigate, and ultimately end the threat,” Utica Police Captain James Holt said in a statement. “Continuous training helps tactical teams practice their decision-making skills to ensure a successful outcome. Tactical Week gives teams the opportunity to demonstrate their tactics and learn nationally accepted best practices.”