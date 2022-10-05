ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, October 4th, nearly 150 New York State law enforcement personnel participated in the 2022 Excelsior Challenge held by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Officers worked through real-life, scenarios that will help them in unique situations such as school threats.

“You’re always learning from other people because they have a different way we have a different way everyone always has a different way to do something and you might pick something up that you like that they did and that you can work on during the course of the week so that I can apply it to what I do over there,” said Officer Jordan Dodge.

The teams worked together throughout the challenge, to respond to complex threat situations ranging from active shooters in indoor facilities to hostage situations and explosive threats at outdoor mass gathering events. Dodge says that this helps UPD and the agencies they work with prepare for large events in Utica such as the Boilermaker or Utica Comets games.

“Up to 9 other agencies help us with the boilermaker including Syracuse police, Oneida County, Otsego County, and State Police getting a chance to work with other agencies in scenarios that could possible happen in real life is very exciting it’s great to have that opportunity to be able to do that I know he likes it,” said Dodge.

This will not only help Officer Dodge but also his partner Brophy in their everyday work.

“There’s not a doubt in my mind that I’m not going to learn something that I didn’t know and we are going to be applying it to our everyday work,” said Officer Dodge.