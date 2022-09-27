UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Fall finally arrives. In a week or two people around Central New York may enjoy the luxury of feeding their eyes with splendid foliage scenery. The Oneida County welcome center has everything planned out beforehand.

Starting from the summer, the Oneida County Welcome Center has been preparing for the fall tourism season in advance. Sitting in the center of New York State, the county welcomes tourists with a wide variety of events and attractions.

“We have a bunch of craft and beverage partners that are hosting events. Like the Cask Ale Festival, will be coming up in October. We even listed things you can do in neighboring communities because really we promote across the region. So we have that Little Fall Cheese Festival coming up as well. And one of the greatest things to do is the entire CNY Cheese Trail. So something for everyone, whether you are ready to take a hike, or you want to take the family out to have some fun fall excursion,” said Kelly Blazosky, President of Oneida County Tourism.

In partnership with https://www.iloveny.com/, Shondel Beverly is a leaf peeper for the Utica area.

“Usually I have to check it daily but I only have to report it once a week for the foliage. And just give kind of estimation of when we think it is going to change more than what we were seeing right now, how long it is gonna be. So this week I think I put in, we are probably 30%, the leaves are still just changing. And we got a lot of yellow and red still going on but still a lot of green out there. So we still got ways to go for the changing,” she said.

According to their fall foliage report, residents in northern Utica, Herkimer, and Hamilton counties may see some brilliant pops of reds and deep reds along waterways. Leaf change will shortly become more gradual, with shades of rust and dark red emerging.

Tourism has always been essential to Utica’s local economy.

“In 2022, the visitor’s spending market hit 2.7 billion dollars in Oneida County. So that is a significant industry contributing to the sales taxes throughout the county and help to offset the tax obligation of people who live here,” said Blazosky.

To see the latest full fall foliage report, go to https://www.iloveny.com/things-to-do/fall/foliage-report/.