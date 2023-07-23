CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Military veterans will have the chance to attend a resources fair hosted by State Senator John Mannion at the Camillus Fire Department at 5801 Newport Road.

The fair will happen on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans can come to learn more information about the resources and benefits available to them and their families. Vendors will also be there with information about housing, healthcare, legal assistance, employment and more for veterans.

The event is free to attend.