SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to the 300 block of Lodi Street for a shots fired call on Sept. 19, around 1:25 a.m.

When officers arrived they found evidence that shots were fired, but no people.

A brief while later, police found a 28-year-old victim who had a gunshot wound to his neck. The victim had been dropped off at the 1100 block of Erie Boulevard East.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.