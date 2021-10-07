Victim identified in fatal New York train accident

STARKEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Raymond Arthurs, 62, has been identified as the victim of a fatal train-pedestrian crash in Yates County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, Arthurs was “significantly hearing impaired” and had been seen walking on railroad property several times prior to the accident.

The 26 car, two engine Norfolk Southern Train was traveling southbound from Ontario County to Steuben County when operators observed Arthurs on the tracks. The train crew attempted multiple horn activations and emergency deceleration procedures prior to striking Arthurs.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says speed was determined to not be a factor in the crash after reviewing onboard data. The Sheriff’s Office investigation remains open pending autopsy and toxicology results, and an internal investigation is being conducted by Norfolk Southern.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder for the community to not trespass onto railroad property.