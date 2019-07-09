Victims identified in Syracuse triple murder and suicide

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re learning more about a murder-suicide on Syracuse’s south side Sunday afternoon that left four people dead. Syracuse police have released the names of those who died. They’ve been identified as 35-year-old Crystal Savage, 8-year-old Ari Ase, 7-year-old Mya Ase and 3-year-old John Savage.

A tow truck driver discovered the bodies of the mother and her children in a rental car in a driveway along Berwyn Avenue.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says at this point, there’s no question this was intentional. He says carbon monoxide poisoning is the likely cause. He says the woman brought a charcoal grill into the rental car, killing herself and the three children.

It was just before 2 p.m. on Sunday when a tow truck driver was sent to pick up an overdue car and discovered the bodies and called 911. The DA says they believe this woman is the mother of those children, but are trying to track down their biological father to be sure. Fitzpatrick tells us the mother does have a history with family court and they’re hoping those records will give them more information about why this happened.

“It appears that she was in just utter despair. And I always say we’re a village, we’re a community. And if you’re ever in doubt about someone, don’t be afraid to offer some words of comfort and assistance,” Fitzpatrick said.

The DA says the children were “high maintenance,” alluding to the fact that they may have needed special care.

Fitzpatrick also tells us it appears the mother did have some physical issues, but they're still waiting on medical records.


