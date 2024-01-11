HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Homer Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “on the lookout” for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Craig’s Total Auto, in the Village of Homer.

A security camera captured the suspect driving into several parked cars on the lot, located at 2 South West Street, around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the driver crossed over into the southbound lane, then into the parking lot, where they struck three cars. The driver then drove back to South West Street and headed south.

The vehicle is believed to be a red colored Ford Edge and should have damage to the front left side. The operator is believed to be a white male, according to Homer Police.

Officers are conducting canvasses of businesses in the area for further video evidence of the vehicle but are seeking any possible witnesses to the collision.

If you have any information, please contact the Homer Police Department at 607-749-2022.