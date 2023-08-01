LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Liverpool has a new plan to help minimize truck traffic in the village.

In a Village Board of Trustees meeting on July 10, members of the board passed a new law that bans all trucks, tractors and tractor-trailer combinations having a total gross weight in excess of five tons from all streets and roads in the Village.

According to the Village Board of Trustees and Village of Liverpool Mayor Stacy Finney, there was a need to regulate and control land use as they recognized an increase to the levels of heavy truck traffic through the Village.

“The Village recognizes the potential for dangerous and unsafe conditions for its residents as a result of trucks, tractors and tractor-trailer combinations utilizing certain streets, roads and highways located in the Village,” stated the Village.

When considering what to do, the Village procured a Truck Traffic Study by Barton & Loguidice, D.P.C to investigate the heavy vehicle traffic travelling through the Village.

According to the Village, the study documented existing heavy vehicle traffic patterns including one at the intersection of Tulip and Oswego streets, which had 331 tractor-trailers pass in a 72-hour period in January.

“With the dawn of Amazon, it definitely increased significantly and that’s what instigated the study, but it’s not just Amazon. Morgan Road has quite a few larger warehouses that has trucks who are using the Village as a pass-through unfortunately,” said Mayor Finney

After documenting already existing traffic patterns, the study then identified applicable traffic regulations the Village could enact to help, such as engineering design standards and identified signage improvements.

Those regulations would reduce truck traffic within the Village which the Village says, “has the potential to endanger the public health, safety and welfare of residents and the integrity of streets, roads and highways located in the Village.”

“The regulations contained in this local law are tailored to the results of this study and to address the recognized potential impact to the safety of Village residents, as well as air quality within the Village, and integrity of Village streets, roads and highways from these specific types of vehicles.”

Another added bonus to eliminating Tractor-Trailers in town would be a decrease in the amount of hits to the CSX Bridge on the Onondaga Lake Parkway.

“The number one goal is, there’s been an increase in the bridge hits, so by eliminating trucks going through the village it can be a safer pass-through,” said Mayor Finney.

The penalty currently for tractor-trailers breaking this law is $50, which Mayor Finney says will be fined to drivers using the village as a pass-through. Mayor Finney says they will talk about that penalty at the next Village Board meeting and they will be increasing the price tag.

The local law will take effect this coming fall upon filing with the Secretary of State.

“We are going to be placing signs, we do have bids out for road signage, and then in addition to that we will be sending Amazon and all of the other companies a certified letter than notifies them of when it will be enforced,” said Mayor Finney.