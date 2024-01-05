LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another measure to prevent trucks from hitting the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway will go into effect Monday January 8, 2024.

The Village of Liverpool will begin enforcing its expanded truck ban, first with warnings and then with hefty fines.

The enforcement begins as signs informing drivers of the ban are scheduled to be installed Monday and Tuesday around the village. The first of 20 signs will go up near the Thruway access from Oswego Road.

The enacted law includes four-figure fines against drivers who disobey the ban, increasing based on the vehicle’s weight. The range is $1,200 to $4,700, which will be imposed beginning January 15.

There will be a grace period for the first week when illegal trucks will get a warning.

Last summer, the village board approved an expanded ban on trucks and tractor-trailers weighing over five pounds from traveling through the village.

The ban is designed to reduce truck traffic on Onondaga Lake Parkway as a further measure to prevent tall vehicles from hitting the infamously low CSX railroad bridge.

The ban was formally introduced to trucking companies by a certified letter from the village and had to be approved by Onondaga County and the Towns of Salina and Clay.

An exception is made for local deliveries.

Last summer, the State Department of Transportation enacted prevention measures including reducing the number of lanes, adding enhanced signage, and keeping the access ramp from I-81 to the parkway closed. While truck traffic from I-81 has been reduced and prevented many strikes, four trucks from Liverpool have still hit the bridge.

The DOT is still considering further changes, including even more signage, height detection system enhancements, and longer-term bridge structure adjustments.