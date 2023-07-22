SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Schuylerville. Meals are picked up at 11 a.m. and delivered until 1 p.m.

The program provides many seniors with nutritious ready-to-eat lunch each weekday. Volunteers’ schedules are flexible to meet their availability.

Individuals interested must submit paperwork, including references, to the Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and their own vehicle. For more information, contact the Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services at (518) 363-4020.