SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The “Syracuse Safer Streets Community Gun Violence Prevention Initiative has been in the works for more than a year.

Funding for the million dollar program targeting the most at risk 18 to 24-year-olds was supposed to be voted on at the July common council meeting, but it was tabled.

“As a council, this is something new for us,” said Councilor Chol Majok. “We want to make sure we just don’t throw money into things. That being said the council has a number of amendments that they want to go into the legislation.”

So what are those amendments? When we asked Councilor Majok he said, “You will see them we are working on them, still trying to figure them out. It’s a number of them.”

“They haven’t told me yet so I’m not sure,” explained Lateef Johnson-Kinsey the Director of the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence. “I just know they are amending a couple of things. I know one was one of the programs they were looking to maybe expand the budget.”

“I’m very skeptical,” said Common Councilor Pat Hogan.

Hogan said the funding would be better spent elsewhere, including doubling up on police patrols and focused on the guns themselves.

“One of the serious problems that we have to face is that there’s a severe channel of guns that flow into the city,” Hogan added, “And I think we’d be better spent using that money as a interdiction to guns coming into the city.”

Councilor Majok said this is something new for the council and city and wants to take these extra steps to make sure they do it right.

The vote has been tabled until the next voting session which is on August 14. If approved, the program is slated to start in the fall.