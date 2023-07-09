WALWORTH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kirtis Rothfuss, age 47, from the Town of Walworth, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for a domestic incident.

Deputies arrested Rothfuss following an investigation into an alleged incident where Rothfuss pushed and pinned a female victim down on a bed, and would not allow her to get up.

In this incident, Rothfuss also allegedly pushed the victim into a corner and put her into a headlock, “further restraining her unlawfully,” the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rothfuss is charged with:

One count of Harassment in the Second Degree

One count of Forcible Touching

One count of Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree

A date for the incident was not provided, but Rothfuss is now at the Wayne County Jail awaiting arraignment before a judge. A court date is not yet known.