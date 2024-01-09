WARNERS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local family in Warners decided to take advantage of the first snowstorm of 2024 in Central New York and build an abominable snowman over 10 feet tall.

Chris and Jenny Hartfelder’s children, nieces and nephews built a 10.5-foot snowman named Phillip Bernard Patrickson, making it the tallest snowman yet in their annual tradition.

Jenny Hartfelder says every winter, her children make it their goal to build a snowman taller than the previous year.

“The boys have taken it as a personal challenge to make each year’s snowman bigger and better,” said Hartfelder.

The tradition started with Chris Hartfelder’s mother, who Jenny says loves snowmen.

“My husband’s mom loves snowmen, so we build one for her each year so that she can have an updated picture of her grandkids with a snowman.”

Phillip Bernard Patrickson took the kids — who range in age from eight to 18 years old — about four hours to build, and with about 10 inches of snow, the kids had plenty of material to work with.

And it’s not just building snowmen the kids love to do during the winter, but other activities like hiking and sledding.

“We do enjoy the snow, although our outdoor winter activities tend towards the simpler end of things with hiking and sledding. We have a large hill behind our house, and the visit with the cousins was originally a sledding party,” said Hartfelder.

For those wondering how the kids will top Phillip Bernard Patrickson next year, don’t worry, they are already planning.

“I’m not sure how they’re going to top this one next year, but they’re already starting to plan,” said Hartfelder.

See photos of snowman Phillip Bernard Patrickson below!