WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services announced in its Thursday update that it had implemented New York’s new guidance surrounding COVID-19 isolation and quarantine when handling new cases. Guidelines were first released on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

For Warren County, that means that people with coronavirus can end isolation after 5 days if they are asymptomatic. Such cases will be asked to keep using a face mask for another 5 days after that. The 5-day rule also applies to unvaccinated residents who have been exposed to coronavirus. Exposure if fully vaccinated does not require quarantine, but mask use for 10 days is encouraged.

“Our Warren County Health Services staff has begun using these guidelines as we interact with those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been exposed to it, and we ask for the public’s patience as these new protocols make significant changes to the New York State guidelines that have been in place for many months,” said Warren County’s Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “Please note that with this new guidance comes emphasis that if you are eligible for a booster, you should get boosted as soon as possible.”

Warren County reported 168 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as 59 recoveries. As of Thursday, Warren County was monitoring 1,193 active coronavirus cases.

Fifteen residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection as of Thursday, up by three from Wednesday. Two are in critical condition. Seven out of 15 are unvaccinated for coronavirus.

Warren County reminds residents that new cases include cases of the Omicron variant. Residents should expect exposure in public spaces.

There were 51 positive cases among fully vaccinated county residents on Thursday. To date, there have been 2,690 positive coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 46,946 fully vaccinated residents. For those who wish to be vaccinated and are not, in addition to the state-run Aviation Mall site, the county is hosting vaccine clinics for the next three Tuesdays, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 18 and 25, at Warren County Municipal Center.