WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, a Warrensburg man was arrested and is accused of sending indecent material and having sexual contact with a female under 13, among other things. Leon Carney, 19, faces multiple charges.

On Thursday, May 4, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an adult male having inappropriate contact with a child. Deputies say the investigation found Carney had sexual contact with a female under the age of 13.

Additionally, deputies say Carney sent indecent material through a social networking app to the same victim.

Charges:

First-degree disseminating indecent material to minors

Second-degree sexual abuse

Forcible touching

Endangering the welfare of a child

Carney was arrested and processed. He was arraigned in the Town of Saratoga Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash, a $2,000 bond, or a $10,000 partially secured bond.