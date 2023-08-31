WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market’s annual festivals puts apples at the center of the table. The annual Apple Festival comes to the market on Friday, Sept. 15.
From 3 to 6 p.m., local vendors offer apples, pies, preserves, crafts, and much more. This year’s festival will be held in memory of former Saratoga Apple owner Nate Darrow. Apple-themed kids crafts will be offered by Richards Library Director Shelby Burkhardt.
Vendors coming to the market include:
- Adirondack Harvest
- Adirondack Serendipity
- Adirondack Winery
- As You Wish Signs & Gifts by Dina
- Baked By Marlene
- Birdy’s Designs
- Calico Corner
- Cover Your Sass Boutique
- Dawn’s Delights
- Earth Wear by Lauren
- For the Love of Rocks
- Hilton Family Farmstand
- Juniper Hill Farm
- Mac’s Pipes & Accessories
- Nana’s Garlic Shack
- Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm
- North Country Microgreens
- Northeast Corner Herb Farm
- PaperPie
- Personalized & Themed Items
- Sugar Mountain Cookies
- Trillium Farm
- Whitefield Farm
Singer and songwriter Peter Burrall will accompany the festivities with live music, followed by a performance by Irv West & the Countryside Cut-Ups. Shoppers have a chance to win $20 in market bucks.