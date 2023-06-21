GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, July 3, the Washington County Fairgrounds will be lit up in colorful lights. The fairgrounds are set to host a day-early firework celebration in honor of Independence Day.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Monday for Washington County’s annual free fireworks display. Food vendors will already be cooking up something tasty by the time visitors arrive.

New this year, it won’t just be a traditional fireworks display lighting up the Greenwich night sky. A drone show will kick things off, followed by the traditional show by Grand Finale Fireworks. The annual fireworks are sponsored by the local holding company The Fort Miller Group.

