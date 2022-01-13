WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following a mandate from the office of New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul, Washington County is adapting to changes to how COVID-19 cases get contact traced.

As of this week, state staff will take on contact tracing duties across all cases in New York counties, but what does that mean for Washington County?

In a statement on Thursday, the county health department said that going forward, it will only be reporting the current active number of coronavirus cases in the county, including those that are pending and have not yet been investigated or processed.

It will also include results from home COVID testing kits as those results are reported to the county using Washington County’s online reporting portal. Breakthrough cases and a town map case breakdown will no longer be reported.

On Thursday, Washington County reported a total of 1,032 active and pending COVID-19 cases. The county’s positive test rate was 16.9%. 19 county residents were hospitalized, up by two from Wednesday.

The county also said that a planned “#VaxToSchool” COVID-19 vaccine event in Whitehall would be canceled. The clinic was scheduled for Thursday. An announcement can be expected by Friday detailing a new date.

As the region sees an uptick in coronavirus cases, spurred on in part by the emergence of the Omicron variant locally, Washington County urges caution for residents.

Those using an at-home test and tests positive for coronavirus can and should report their positive status through the county portal.