SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back again for another year, Moonlight Movies is returning to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

Every Wednesday, for four weeks, you can set up those lawn chairs and blankets with your family and friends to watch a free movie.

Galaxy Media Partners, Onondaga County Parks and Wegmans are bringing back this double feature experience for everyone. There will be oversized screens at the Amphitheater for each movie.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of our ever-popular Midnight Movies series. We love bringing this fun, free, family-friendly event to Central New York, and have gotten such great feedback about it,” said Carrie Wojtaszek, Chief Operating Officer of Galaxy Media Partners.

Admission and parking are free. You can bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, or you can purchase food on-site.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the movies begin at 6 p.m.

Movie Schedule:

Week 1 – July 5: Disability Awareness Night with Finding Nemo and Luca

Week 2 – July 12: Syracuse Nationals Car Night with Cars and Grease

Week 3 – July 19: Halloween in July Night with Hocus Pocus and Ghostbusters

Week 4 – July 26: Christmas in July Night with Elf and A Christmas Story

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities is this year’s title sponsor of the Moonlight Movies. The event is presented by Drakos Pediatric Urgent Care. The event is also underwritten by the Trust for Cultural Resources of Onondaga County.