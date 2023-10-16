ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks at the inaugural SUNY AI Symposium on October 16. The symposium showcased cutting-edge artificial intelligence research that is happening across the SUNY system.

The symposium was held at the University at Albany’s Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurship Complex (ETEC). In her speech, the governor announced a $20 million investment and collaboration between the University at Albany and IBM to advance artificial intelligence goals, as well as a SUNY AI Research Group.

“New Yorkers have a constant ambition to place ourselves at the vanguard of what’s driving change and offer opportunities no one else can,” Gov. Hochul said. “AI is fundamentally changing the world we live in, and New York doesn’t just want to get in at the ground floor—we want to set the standard in AI development. With this investment and the creation of the SUNY AI Research Group, we are centering AI within education so we can incubate and foster a brilliant future for New York.”

The collaboration forms the Center for Emerging Artificial Intelligence Systems (CEAIS), which will power new AI research projects utilizing advanced cloud computing and hardware out of the IBM Research AI Hardware Center. The new research group includes 60 members who will plan SUNY’s future strategy and development of AI research, policy and education.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said “SUNY is at the forefront of the wave of development and application of artificial intelligence into higher education and the workforce through research and scholarship, and is proud of our role in supporting Governor Hochul’s vision for leading the nation on AI. SUNY’s AI Research Group brings together top experts and practitioners to cement SUNY as a global leader in AI-focused education, research, and workforce development. I would like to thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their ongoing investment in AI and, in particular, their investment in the first-ever New York State endowment matching fund, which will spur significant research, including into AI, at our university centers.”