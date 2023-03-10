(We will have live coverage of today’s events starting at 9 a.m. Tune in to CW23 or watch in the video player above.)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, Jason Arno will be laid to rest.
On March 1, the 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter lost his life battling a fierce blaze that overtook a building on Main Street in the city’s theatre district.
The building, which was a three-story structure owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs, housed costume shop DC Theatricks on its ground floor.
During the events happening Friday, there will be a number of road closures in downtown Buffalo.
Schedule of Friday Events
-Funeral procession | 9:30-9:50 a.m.
-Funeral mass | 10:30 a.m.
-Post-funeral procession | Noon
