Coverage will also be shown live on CW23 at 9 a.m. and WIVB at 10 a.m.

(We will have live coverage of today’s events starting at 9 a.m. Tune in to CW23 or watch in the video player above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, Jason Arno will be laid to rest.

On March 1, the 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter lost his life battling a fierce blaze that overtook a building on Main Street in the city’s theatre district.

The building, which was a three-story structure owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs, housed costume shop DC Theatricks on its ground floor.

During the events happening Friday, there will be a number of road closures in downtown Buffalo.

Schedule of Friday Events

-Funeral procession | 9:30-9:50 a.m.

-Funeral mass | 10:30 a.m.

-Post-funeral procession | Noon

Fallen Firefighter Jason Arno

Out-of-town fire departments travel to Buffalo to show support for fallen firefighter Jason Arno

‘There’s going to be a huge outpouring’: Local 282 prepares for firefighter’s funeral

Excavation at site of fatal downtown fire continues

“He was a hero”: Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno remembered fondly

‘A very moving outpouring of emotion’: First responders honor Firefighter Jason Arno

High school mentor remembers fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno

The Yard Foundation makes $20K donation in support of Arno

Honoring Firefighter Jason Arno: Departments from across the country plan to make a final salute

Former Canisius High School teacher to speak at Jason Arno’s funeral

Sounds of honor and distinction: Buffalo Firefighter Pipe Band gives Arno a final salute

Fire that resulted in Buffalo firefighter death also caused about $2.6 million in damages

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo to host fundraiser for family of firefighter who died in downtown fire