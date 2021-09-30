WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:45 a.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

The state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers went into effect Monday, despite a legal battle over religious exemptions still playing out in the courts. As of Wednesday, the governor said no health care facilities have been forced to close throughout New York since the mandate took effect.

Additionally, this week Gov. Hochul declared a state of emergency to deal potential health care staffing shortages. The order makes it easier for retired workers to get certified for employment and allows international medical experts to practice in New York hospitals.

According to officials from the governor’s office, there were 47 COVID-19 deaths in New York reported Wednesday, and more than 64,000 vaccine doses administered in the 24 hours prior.

Wednesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 190,260

– 190,260 Total Positive – 5,137

– 5,137 Percent Positive – 2.70% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.67%

– 2.70% – 2.67% Patient Hospitalization – 2,348 (-15)

– 2,348 (-15) Patients Newly Admitted – 312

– 312 Patients in ICU – 541 (-27)

– 541 (-27) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 307 (-4)

– 307 (-4) Total Discharges – 200,446 (+260)

– 200,446 (+260) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47

– 47 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,510 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 44,510 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,682 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 56,682 Total vaccine doses administered – 25,177,230

– 25,177,230 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 64,294

– 64,294 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 381,647

– 381,647 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%

– 81.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.4%

– 73.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.9%

– 83.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.3%

– 75.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.9%

– 68.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.9%

– 61.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.1%

– 71.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, September 26, 2021 Monday, September 27, 2021 Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Capital Region 3.74% 3.73% 3.72% Central New York 5.01% 4.96% 5.08% Finger Lakes 4.38% 4.45% 4.48% Long Island 3.38% 3.27% 3.30% Mid-Hudson 2.85% 2.76% 2.72% Mohawk Valley 4.75% 4.45% 4.57% New York City 1.65% 1.61% 1.56% North Country 5.38% 5.50% 5.57% Southern Tier 3.58% 3.64% 3.63% Western New York 4.41% 4.26% 4.33% Statewide 2.72% 2.65% 2.67%

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.