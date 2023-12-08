ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is sharing an update on its newest and “cutest” member of the team dedicated to helping victims of crime.

K9 Addie is currently being trained by Tyler & Sara Raux, owners of Amarok Kennels, LLC, who posted a video on Facebook sharing how well Addie is doing in her training.

“Oneida County Sheriff’s K9 Addie putting her skills to work with Trainer Abbie! This little rockstar is doing so well with her foundational obedience training and is starting to exhibit some excellent impulse control. She is more than ready to let those puppy zoomies out when she gets home though,” said the Rauxs.

Although Addie has a long way to go, she’s proving herself every day. Once she’s fully trained and old enough, Addie will join the Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence and Mental Health and Crisis Assessment Unit.

As a service dog, she will work to help victims of crimes and others in crisis deal with anxiety, depression and certain phobias.

While she’s off the clock, Addie lives with Investigator Edward Constantine and his family.