DOWNTOWN SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mayor’s Office has confirmed that there is a water main break on East Willow Street in Syracuse at this time.
The break is isolated between Catherine Street and Lodi Street.
Crews are on site now.
by: Clare Normoyle
Posted:
Updated:
