GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Granville residents are being asked to conserve water by limiting the amount of water used outside. The restriction comes a week after a pipe leak was found in the water system.

On Thursday, the town of Granville sent out a water restriction notice, limiting the use of water using handheld hoses to take place only from 7 to 9 p.m. The restriction will remain in effect until further notice, with no indication from the town as to the cause.

Last Thursday, a large water break was found in North Granville, and residents asked to conserve water as a crew went to work. Granville Highway Superintendent Scott Taylor can be reached with questions at (518) 636-8838.