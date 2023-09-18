MARION, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a crash involving a street sweeper this morning, Sept. 18, around 10:26 a.m.

At the scene, located on Parker Road in the Town of Marion, deputies found 49-year-old Michelle Nesbitt, of Marion, after she had crashed into the back of a street sweeper, which was operated by 55-year-old Steven Taber, also of Marion.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, both vehicles were traveling southbound on Parker Road when Nesbitt rear-ended the Marion Town truck.

Nesbitt died as a result of her injuries from the crash. Taber did not suffer from any injuries.

The investigation into the collision is still on going. Deputies were assisted on scene by New York State Police, Wayne County ALS, Western Wayne Ambulance, Marion Fire Department, Walworth Fire Department and Featherly’s Garage.