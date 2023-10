SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is entering the final stage of its “Dig Once” project on West Genesee St., from Salina to Myrtle St.

Crews are currently repairing the underground infrastructure.

Work will happen from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. throughout the week.

The road will be open during construction, but expect delays.

The city says work will be done by the end of November.