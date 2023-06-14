BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the day Wednesday, many people rappelled down Seneca One tower, Buffalo’s tallest building, as part of the “Over the Edge” fundraiser for The Arc Erie County.

People are reaching new heights — 529 feet, to be exact — to help raise funds and to help support their neighbors with intellectual and developmental differences.

“It’s such an important cause to raise money for,” said Bobbie O’Seiegel, of Waterloo, N.Y. “There’s just simply not enough people willing to put money towards with the supports and services that people need.”

The Arc of Erie County assists more than 2,000 people every year. This year, people from all over raised at least $2,000 dollars apiece to support the cause and to go over the edge of Seneca One.

“At first blush it seems like a rather extreme thing to do,” said Douglas DeGesare, CEO of The Arc Erie County. “But as you start to learn about it it’s a very safe and very exciting way to do a fundraiser because it’s very inclusive anybody can do this.”

Darien Dopp, Over the Edge’s technical safety manager, said that people with physical disabilities, including those in wheelchairs and amputees, have even had the opportunity to participate in the experience.

“People with disabilities, amputees, can do it,” Dopp said. “We’ve put over people in wheelchairs, which is a pretty interesting thing. When you’re pushing a wheelchair off the building, it’s kind of interesting, but it you know it’s one of the things that empowers them, to know that they can still do things like everybody else.”

For some, it’s not just about the thrill or the views — it’s about keeping their family legacy living on.

“My father, who passed away last year, was a huge advocate for people with disabilities who worked with him throughout his whole life,” said Elmira resident Julianna Moshier. “His brother had cerebral palsy, and so a friend of mine, Jess Trainer, who works for The Arc, mentioned it and I just thought it would be a great way to honor him and to raise money for such an important organization”

Moshier said she was “really nervous, but also really excited” to be able to rappel down the tower.

The event was a celebration outside of Seneca One tower on Wednesday afternoon, as others in the community came out to enjoy food from local food trucks and to cheer on those rappelling down the tallest building in Buffalo. The event will be going on until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.