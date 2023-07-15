SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you travel by 735 James Street in Syracuse, you’ll see the signage no longer says Skyline – instead it’s Lifestyle Apartments.

While closing for its parent company, Clear Investment Group, isn’t official just yet, the management has taken over. It was a welcomed change for those living there, but the transition and the building’s condition hasn’t been ideal.

“The smell is horrendous through the entire building,” said Katrina Weston, the president of the apartment’s tenants association. “There’s been no cleaning of the common area. There’s been no nothing.”

In April, tenants found notices on their doors informing them they needed to be out in 90 days, which was June 30. Some people left, others, Weston said, were promised by Clear Investment they would be relocated. She says that hasn’t happened.

“They are scared to death, they are afraid but they don’t have anywhere to go because you didn’t move them,” Weston said.

Sharon Sherman, the Executive Director of the Greater Syracuse Tenants Network, says the city and a number of organizations have been working to help these tenants. There are about 100 left.

“There’s confusion for the case managers also and the agencies, just because Clear says they want you out, you must leave by July 15, previously June 30,” Sherman said. “The tenants have a lot of rights.”

Sherman said there’s a legal process you have to go through in order to evict tenants.

We’re told armed guards have been hired and safety has improved at the apartment building.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

A spokesperson wrote: “The City’s Division of Code Enforcement continues to monitor the property, and we are in regular contact with Clear Investment Group for updates. The City has also been in communication with the County as well as non-profit housing partners and the Syracuse Housing Authority.”

NewsChannel 9 has also reached out to Clear Investment Group’s CEO. We are awaiting her response.