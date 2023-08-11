DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Deadly wildfires continue to burn across the island of Maui right now. At least 36 people have died, others are trying to evacuate. Some people from Central New York are there right now, while others have plans to vacation there.

What was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime took an unexpected and scary turn.

“We have a handful of clients there or traveling within the next few days,” said Geri Van Alstine, a senior travel advisor at AAA Western and Central New York.

A handful are from the Central New York area. AAA is now doing what it can to get these folks safely back home and as soon as possible.

“We’re also working with our preferred suppliers, Pleasant Holidays, to get in touch and reach out to all the other suppliers, airlines, hotels and stuff to try and get people evacuated that need to be,” said Van Alstine.

The good news is they aren’t in the areas where the wildfires have spread.

“The wildfires are probably a good 40 minutes away from the airport, so as long as they can get away from that area,” said Van Alstine.

While evacuation efforts are underway, AAA is also working with people who already paid for vacations to Hawaii.

“We’re going to keep an eye on the situation and get in touch with them. If you’re not traveling until next month, right now they’re asking us to kind of hold off to see how things go and call next week or the beginning of the week after,” said Van Alstine.

AAA is also sharing advice for those thinking about booking a trip to Hawaii or Maui.

“I still would consider it. Wait and see what happens in the next few weeks. Maybe just put it off booking it for a little bit,” said Van Alstine.

If you’ve already booked a trip to Hawaii or Maui, and you didn’t have travel insurance, contact your travel agent to see what options are available.