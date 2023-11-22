SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we move on from Thanksgiving into the Christmas season, the City of Syracuse will host its “Home for the Holidays” Tree Lighting Ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 24.

Festivities will start at 6 p.m. with live musical performances from TrumpTight315 and Sydney Irving. The tree lighting will then start around 7 p.m.

95X’s Marty and Shannon will be returning to host this year’s event.

Drivers in the area will be dealing with road closures during the event.

The city will be closing the following streets from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday: