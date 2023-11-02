GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s no two plates about it – downtown Glens Falls is a flavorful place. Restaurants around the city are pulling out the stops and turning on the stove next week for Glens Falls Restaurant Week.

The week of dining gives participating eateries a chance to cook up something new. Those taking part will offer prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus all united by a common theme – $45 for three courses, with the potential for those dining to try something new. Glens Falls Restaurant Week runs through the week of Nov. 5-11.

Here’s who’s cooking for Glens Falls Restaurant Week, and what’s on the menu. This list will be updated as more restaurants sign up.

  • [farmacy]
    • 22 Ridge St.
  • Dickinson’s Delights
    • 122 Bay St.
  • Park 26/Fenimore’s Pub
    • The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.
    • Starting at 4 p.m.
    • Menu
      • First course: Choice of harvest salad, Caeser salad, New England clam chowder
      • Second course: Choice of mixed mushroom fettuccine, Norwegian salmon filet, chicken Francese, spaghetti and meatball
      • Third course: Choice of gelato or creme brulee
  • Laurella’s Restaurant
    • 21 Bay St.
  • Morgan & Co.
    • 65 Ridge St.
    • Menu
      • First course: Choice of lobster and cauliflower bisque, mushroom bruschetta, wedge salad
      • Second course: Choice of Moroccan bowl, half roasted chicken coq au vin, line-caught swordfish, grilled Berkshire pork chop
      • Third course: Choice of bread pudding or coconut cream pie
  • Park & Elm
    • 19 Park St.
  • Radici Kitchen & Bar
    • 26 Ridge St.
    • Menu
      • First course: Choice of fried eggplant and cheese, focaccia dumplings, baby beets, romaine salad
      • Second course: Choice of cioppino, grilled swordfish “Oscar,” braised beef short rib, rigatoni pomodoro
      • Third course: Choice of creme brulee, ricotta donut, budino

Restaurants can still sign up to take part in Glens Falls Restaurant Week. A twice-annual restaurant week is also held in Lake George.