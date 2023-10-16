ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With November just weeks away, the 2023 general election is rapidly approaching. Early voting locations and schedules mean you don’t even have to wait to turn the page on the calendar before casting your ballot.
Early voting is set to begin on Saturday, Oct. 28, with different counties maintaining their own schedules in the ensuing days. Early voting hours and dates are the same across counties. The schedule includes:
- Saturday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 30: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 1: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 4: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Several community centers per county will be open during the above hours for early voters. Locations include:
Albany County
- Albany County Board of Elections, 260 South Pearl St.
- Berne Volunteer Fire Company, 30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church parish hall, 85 Elm Ave., Delmar
- North Bethlehem Fire Dept., 589 Russell Road, Albany
- Guilderland EMS Station #1, 200 Centre Drive, Albany
- Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1580 Central Ave., Albany
- Boght Community Fire Department, 8 Preston Drive, Cohoes
- Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Road, Schenectady
Columbia County
- Columbia County Office Building, 401 State St., Hudson
- Martin H. Glynn Municipal Building, 3211 Church St., Valatie
Essex County
- Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive, Lake Placid
- Essex County Public Safety Building, 702 Stowersville Road, Lewis
Fulton County
- Gloversville Community Center, 24 Third Ave., Gloversville
Greene County
- Greene County Office Building, 4th floor, suite 430, 411 Main St., Catskill
Hamilton County
- Indian Lake Town Hall, 117 Pelon Road, Indian Lake
Montgomery County
- Fort Plain Senior Center, 204 Canal St., Fort Plain
- Old Courthouse, 9 Park St., Fonda
- Amsterdam Housing Authority, 52 Division St., Amsterdam
Rensselaer County
- Town of Brunswick Office Building, 336 Town Office Road, Troy
- Schodack Town Hall, 265 Schuurman Road, Castleton
- 500 Federal St., Troy
Saratoga County
- Board of Elections, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa
- Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park
- Greenfield Firehouse #1, Greenfield Center
- Malta Town Hall, 2540 Route 9, Malta
- Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs
- Saratoga Springs Recreation Center, 15 Vanderbilt Ave., Saratoga Springs
Schenectady County
- Glenville Senior Center, 32 Worden Road, Glenville
- Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna
- South Schenectady Volunteer Fire Department #6, 6 Old Mariaville Road, Schenectady
- Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library, 99 Clinton St., Schenectady
Schoharie County
- Schoharie County Board of Elections Office, 3rd floor suite 300, 284 Main St., Schoharie
- Community Library, 110 Union St., Cobleskill
Warren County
- Warren County Human Services Building, 1340 Route 9, Queensbury
- Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls
Washington County
- Board of Elections Office, School on Burgoyne, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward
Those who vote early can do so at any location within the county in which they are registered to vote. Early voters cannot vote again on election day. 2023’s election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.