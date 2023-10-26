CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — On Halloween night, young vampires, ghosts, and witches will be trick-or-treating door to door.

Before the kids get ready to give a fright or a sight and score lots of candy, parents probably want to know when trick-or-treating will happen in their town, village, or city.

NewsChannel 9 is here to help with the following list of Central New York towns, villages, and cities trick-or-treat schedules and events.

Auburn

Baldwinsville

  • Halloween (around 6-8 p.m.)

Camillus

  • Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Cazenovia

  • Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Central Square

  • Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Chittenango

Cicero

  • Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Clay

Cortland

  • Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

DeWitt

  • Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

East Syracuse

Elbridge

Fayetteville

  • Halloween: (around 6-8 p.m.)

Fulton

  • Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

Jamesville

  • Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

LaFayette

Liverpool

  • Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

Manlius

  • Halloween: (around 6-8 p.m.)

Minoa

North Syracuse

  • Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Pompey

  • Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Skaneateles

  • Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Syracuse

  • Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)