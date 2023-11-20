GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The cold weather is closing in, and everyone is wondering when the first snow will fall. You don’t have to wonder about one thing – where to shop for Christmas presents. Local businesses and artisans are laying out their wares, with no shortage of offerings for anyone looking to bring home something special.

LARAC Holiday Shop

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 17 – Dec. 23

Local artists and craftspeople selling special gifts and goods

Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) Lapham Gallery, 7 Lapham Pl.

Shirt Factory Holiday Open House

Two weekends Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26 Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 9-10

Holiday items and gifts on sale from artisans and shops around the Shirt Factory

The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St.

Festival of Trees

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26

32nd annual holiday festival with fully decorated trees for sale, all benefitting Prospect Center

The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.

Adirondack Holiday Festival

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1-3 Friday, Dec. 1: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

More than 36 holiday vendors along with a tree lighting, Santa Claus, and live entertainment

City Park, Glens Falls

LARAC Winter Arts Festival

Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Juried art show with jewelry, fiber arts, culinary items, photography, and more for sale

Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) Lapham Gallery, 7 Lapham Pl.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 4-8 p.m.

Nearly 40 businesses including restaurants and retail offering discounts around downtown Glens Falls

Downtown Glens Falls

Full list of participating businesses

Queensbury Hotel Holiday Open House