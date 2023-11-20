GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The cold weather is closing in, and everyone is wondering when the first snow will fall. You don’t have to wonder about one thing – where to shop for Christmas presents. Local businesses and artisans are laying out their wares, with no shortage of offerings for anyone looking to bring home something special.
LARAC Holiday Shop
- Friday-Saturday, Nov. 17 – Dec. 23
- Local artists and craftspeople selling special gifts and goods
- Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) Lapham Gallery, 7 Lapham Pl.
Shirt Factory Holiday Open House
- Two weekends
- Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26
- Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 9-10
- Holiday items and gifts on sale from artisans and shops around the Shirt Factory
- The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St.
Festival of Trees
- Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26
- 32nd annual holiday festival with fully decorated trees for sale, all benefitting Prospect Center
- The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.
Adirondack Holiday Festival
- Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1-3
- Friday, Dec. 1: 3-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- More than 36 holiday vendors along with a tree lighting, Santa Claus, and live entertainment
- City Park, Glens Falls
LARAC Winter Arts Festival
- Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Juried art show with jewelry, fiber arts, culinary items, photography, and more for sale
- Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) Lapham Gallery, 7 Lapham Pl.
Glens Falls Ladies Night
- Thursday, Dec. 7, 4-8 p.m.
- Nearly 40 businesses including restaurants and retail offering discounts around downtown Glens Falls
- Downtown Glens Falls
- Full list of participating businesses
Queensbury Hotel Holiday Open House
- Two weekends
- Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. – noon
- Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. – noon
- Decorations, crafts, and visits with Santa Claus
- The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.